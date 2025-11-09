'Disappointed' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice deeply concerned for 'incredible' Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are said to be deeply concerned for their mother Sarah Ferguson amid her and Andrew’s email scandal and the development followed.

King Charles has removed Andrew of his titles and served notice to him to move out of the Royal Lodge amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A friend of the family tells royal expert Rebecca English, “I would actually go so far as to say that they are even more disappointed in their mother than their father now.”

The insider further claims Eugenie and Beatrice also love their mother dearly, of course they do. “She’s a wonderful grandmother, too, and they are deeply concerned about how this is all affecting her mentally as much as their father. But I think it’s fair to say the scales have also somewhat fallen from their eyes.”

Earlier, in May, Beatrice shared her views when she was asked what Sarah was like both as a woman and as a mother.

Beatrice had said: “Do you know, my favourite thing about my mum is the more I, this is going to sound very funny, but the more I get to know her in her life, the more incredible this woman is becoming.

“As a mum, she is completely effervescent in her ability to bring joy. And as a mum she has this overwhelming sense of just turning up no matter what is happening or where she is going or what she is doing. She just turns up.”