India eyes nuclear-powered carrier, home-built navy jets in 15-year defence plan

Indian navy officers stand on the flight deck of India's first home-built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, after its commissioning ceremony at a state-run shipyard in Kochi, India, on September 2, 2022. — Reuters

India may build a third, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Roadmap includes first use of domestic fighter jets on carriers.

Emphasis on drones, widely used in recent conflict with Pakistan.



India could build its third aircraft carrier, to be nuclear-powered, as part of a 15-year defence modernisation plan announced on Friday that also includes the use of Indian-made fighter jets by the navy for the first time.

Bordered by strategic rivals China and Pakistan, both of whom India has clashed with in deadly fights in recent years, New Delhi is increasingly leaning on domestic defence companies to bolster capabilities and cut dependence on foreign suppliers such as Russia, France and the United States.

"As the nation stands on the threshold of embracing greater challenges and responsibilities in the forthcoming decades, it is but imperative that the Services be equipped accordingly," said the defence ministry's 2025 roadmap.

"Greater private-public sector partnership is thus the road ahead."

India currently operates two aircraft carriers, one of Russian origin and the other home-built. The proposed carrier is expected to be nuclear-powered, a first for India, for longer reach and stealthier operations.

The document outlines the need for at least 10 nuclear propulsion systems to support the carrier and other future warships, underscoring India's ambition to expand its strategic reach across the Indian Ocean.

India also plans to induct an unspecified number of new-generation twin-engine, deck-based fighters and light combat aircraft, both being developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the navy.

In April, India signed a deal with France worth 630 billion rupees (about $8 billion) for 26 Rafale-Marine twin and single-seat jets, made by Dassault Aviation, to be deployed on its two carriers: INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

India hopes to have 62 Rafale jets in service by 2030, including 36 for the air force that started arriving in 2020. Currently, the carriers deploy a fleet of Soviet-origin MiG-29K.

The roadmap also anticipates procuring two electromagnetic aircraft launch systems, developed for the US Navy to launch aircraft from carriers using electromagnetic forces instead of traditional steam catapults.

It also places a big emphasis on drones that played a key role in a May military conflict with Pakistan.

India has budgeted spending of about 6.81 trillion rupees ($77 billion) on defence this fiscal year. It is the world's fourth biggest defence spender after the United States, China and Russia, according to World Bank data.