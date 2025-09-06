Prince Harry sparks reactions with latest move

Prince Harry has sparked reactions from the royal fans after reports the duke has privately sent his condolences to Katharine, the Duchess of Kent's family following her death.

On Friday, the royal family said, “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

The People magazine reported Prince Harry has privately sent his condolences to Katharine, the Duchess of Kent's family following her death.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “I appreciate his efforts but it would have been nice if it had remained private. This is why there is zero trust between Harry and his family.”

“The Duchess of Kent died on Thursday night in London and it looks like Harry again only found out through social media rather than from even a palace aide,” the other commented.

The third said, “He needs good PR. He doesn’t care about any of his relatives! Plus he wants an invite to the funeral for more PR.”

“The word ‘privately’ seems inappropriate here, as it's a press release,” the fourth reacted.