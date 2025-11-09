Watch King Charles, Camilla lead the Firm at the Festival of Remembrance

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (November 8), marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with commemorations held at the Royal Albert Hall.

The event, paying tribute to military service members in the past and present, featured music and marching guards in the presence of the monarchs, who were joined by Princess Catherine and Prince George in the Royal Box.

The Royal Albert Hall was adorned with imagery commemorating World War II, including an animated warplane projected onto the venue's main floor and Winston Churchill's iconic words from the Battle of Britain displayed prominently: "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few."

Chelsea Pensioners, retired members of the British Army, marched to applause from the audience, including members of the Royal Family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla stood to observe a two minute silence along with thousands of other attendees as poppy petals fell onto members of the armed forces.