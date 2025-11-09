Pictures of The Royal Family laying wreaths at the Cenotaph for Service of Remembrance

King Charles looks on during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London on November 9, 2025. HENRY NICHOLLS/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles, including many other members of the Firm have laid wreaths at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance.

For those unversed, the ceremony featured many royals, including The Prince of Wales, and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen, and The Duke of Kent.

For those unversed, the service is aimed at paying tribute to military service members who served in World War II, in the past and present, and features music and marching guards as well.

This time around even Prince George joined his mom Princess Catherine at the Royal Box for the service at Royal Albert Hall.

The King and Queen of England King Charles and Queen Camilla also observed a moment of silence, for two minutes to pay tribute, all while poppy petals fell onto members of the armed forces.