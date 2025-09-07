Pakistan to host maiden T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Nov

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bowls against Afghanistan during ICC Cricket World Cup match in 2023. — Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced it will stage its first-ever T20 International tri-series later this year, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

According to the press release, the tri-series will begin on November 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The series has been organised to provide all teams with valuable preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be staged in India and Sri Lanka, the statement read.

This will be Afghanistan's first-ever T20I in Pakistan, having earlier played five ODIs in the country, the last of which was against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year.

As per the schedule, Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan on November 19 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the remaining five T20Is of the tri-series, including the final on November 29, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Earlier, in October/November, Pakistan will host South Africa for a two-match Test series – part of ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, as well as three T20Is and three ODIs from 12 October to 8 November.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed said: “We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues.

“Earlier this year, PCB successfully delivered the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. These achievements underline our capacity and readiness to host back-to-back international events at the highest level.”

Tri-series schedule

17th November — Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19th November — Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22th November — Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23th November — Pakistan v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25th November — Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27th November — Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29th November — Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore