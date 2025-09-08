 
Sri Lanka to tour Pakistan for ODI series after six years: PCB

Three ODIs between both sides will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15, says PCB

September 08, 2025

Pakistans batter Mohammad Nawaz is batting against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup held in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 11, 2022. — Reuters
LAHORE: LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that Sri Lanka will visit Pakistan for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15.

The Sri Lanka ODI series will precede their participation in Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series, scheduled from November 17 to 29, which will also feature Afghanistan, as previously confirmed by the PCB.

This ODI series will mark Sri Lanka’s first bilateral tour to Pakistan since 2019, when Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side defeated the visitors 2-0 in a three-match series, with the first ODI in Karachi abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka’s most recent visit to Pakistan was in 2023, during the ACC Asia Cup, where they played against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan had confirmed hosting two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 matches against South Africa and six white-ball fixtures from 12 October to 8 November.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Full International Schedule: Pakistan (12 October – 29 November)

South Africa Tour of Pakistan

  • 12–16 October: First Test – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 20–24 October: Second Test – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 28 October: First T20I – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 31 October: Second T20I – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 1 November: Third T20I – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 4 November: First ODI – Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
  • 6 November: Second ODI – Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
  • 8 November: Third ODI – Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan

  • 11 November: First ODI – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 13 November: Second ODI – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 15 November: Third ODI – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Tri-series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka)

  • 17 November: Pakistan v Afghanistan – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 19 November: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 22 November: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 23 November: Pakistan v Afghanistan – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 25 November: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 27 November: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 29 November: Final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 
