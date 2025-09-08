Will Sindh schools remain closed tomorrow?

Schoolgirls rush towards their classes in an undated picture. — Online/file

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has clarified that no public holiday has been declared for tomorrow (Tuesday), dismissing rumours circulating on social media.

A spokesperson for the department said a notification regarding the closure of colleges was "fabricated and lacked authenticity".

The spokesperson further stated that all educational institutions across Sindh would remain open as usual.

The department maintained that any decision regarding the closure of schools or colleges would only be taken in line with the prevailing situation.

The education department issued the clarification as a fake notification was circulating on social media, claiming that a public holiday has been announced for all Karachi schools tomorrow.

Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Karachi on Monday evening amid predictions of "very heavy downpours" and thunderstorms, which may lead to urban flooding in the metropolis.

The areas which witnessed light rain include I I Chundrigar Road and its adjoining areas, whereas, some areas near Shahrea Faisal and several blocks of Gulistan-e-Johar received heavy downpours.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed, M9 Motorway and areas of Scheme 33 also receive light to heavy rains.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised citizens to exercise caution as rainfall resumed in various parts of the metropolis.

He urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to check road conditions before setting out. He said citizens can call the city's emergency helpline at 1915 for guidance and assistance.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that "very heavy downpours" may lash Karachi today and tomorrow (Tuesday), as a powerful monsoon system maintains its intensity as a deep depression over land, centred over Tharparkar.

The PMD spokesperson said the system would pass close to Karachi on Tuesday, warning that the situation in the city “may remain severe”, with strong winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour likely during the spell.