Mike Hesson says tri-series victory builds ‘confidence' of team

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan.—AFP

Mike Hesson, white ball coach of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team, said that the Green Shirts’ victory in the tri-nation series served as a “confidence builder” ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final on Sunday in Sharjah stadium, with Mohammad Nawaz claiming a hat-trick.

Hesson expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress and claimed that beating Afghanistan in conditions favourable for them helped his side grow in confidence ahead of the continental tournament.

“I am pleased with the way the team is progressing. We have beaten Afghanistan in conditions that suit their spin attack, which was a real confidence builder,” he said, adding, “Winning a final under pressure before heading into the Asia Cup was also very important for us.”

The head coach specifically praised Fakhar Zaman for his role in the team’s victory, stating that the top-order batter has grown in confidence after coming back from an injury.

He further termed his unbeaten 77-run knock against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) crucial and dismissed the criticism directed towards him regarding the strike rate by highlighting the left-handed batter’s ability to adjust according to different conditions.

“Fakhar Zaman has grown in confidence throughout the tri-series after coming back from injury. He started slowly, but his 77 not out was crucial,” Hesson stated.

“He’s adapting his game to different conditions; you can’t always score at a strike rate of 160, but he has the ability to adjust when required. His contributions with the bat and in the field have been pleasing,” he added.

Pakistan coach then lauded Player of the Series Nawaz for his consistent performances since returning to the national team, terming him a ‘huge asset’ across departments.

“Mohammad Nawaz has been outstanding. He was a player of the series both in the tri-series and against the West Indies in the USA,” Hesson continued.

“Since returning to the side, he’s become more confident and smarter about how to bowl at key moments. He is a huge asset in all three departments,” he added.

Mike Hesson then went on to term Pakistan’s group in the Asia Cup 2025, comprising India, hosts UAE, and Oman, challenging but urged the team that handles ‘challenges’ adequately will emerge victorious.

“An eight-team Asia Cup is great for Asian cricket. It’s a true test, it expands the game in the region, and it allows us to see players we don’t face often. Our pool is challenging with Oman, UAE, and India. We have done our scouting, but we will need to adapt quickly. The key is not to get distracted by external pressures.

“We must focus on each game, qualify for the Super Four, and then play consistently well to progress further. The side that handles those challenges best will win the tournament.”

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will start its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.