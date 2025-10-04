Meta launches Instagram Map in Pakistan

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.— Reuters

Meta announced the rollout of Instagram Map in Pakistan, giving users a fresh, interactive way to discover content and stay connected with friends, while maintaining strong privacy controls.

Meta announced the latest feature on Oct 4, which is available directly at the top of users’ DM inboxes.

The new feature allows Pakistanis to share their location and explore stories, reels, posts, and notes with location tags, making it easier to find what friends and favourite creators are sharing from concerts, cafes, or local hangouts. Users can also opt in to share their last active location with selected friends, close friends, or no one at all.

Privacy remains central to the experience. Location sharing is always off by default and users have full control over who can see their location.

A persistent indicator at the top of the map now clearly shows whether location sharing is active, while reminders appear when adding location tags.

Parents supervising teens on Instagram also have full oversight, with options to view and manage their child’s sharing preferences.

Meta has refined the Instagram Map with updates, including removing profile photos from map content, clarifying indicators when location is off, and previewing how tagged content will appear.

Earlier, Instagram had introduced a new wave of features designed to enhance sharing and connection on the app — including a long-anticipated repost function, a live location map, and a refreshed Reels interface.

Announced by parent company Meta on August 6, the update brings three major tools: a profile tab for reposted content, optional location sharing through an interactive map, and a new “Friends” tab in Reels to surface content friends engage with.