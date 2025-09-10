Karachi schools to remain closed after heavy rains lash city

Students attend a class at school in this undated image. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: All educational institutions across Karachi will remain closed today (Wednesday) following heavy monsoon rains, the government has announced.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi commissioner, the decision was taken in view of the widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers forecast for the city. The closure applies to both public and private institutions within the jurisdiction of Karachi Division.

The notification stated: “In view of the ensuing heavy monsoon rains in Karachi Division and the weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding widespread rain-wind/thundershower, the Government of Sindh hereby announces Wednesday, September 10, 2025, as a holiday for educational institutions. All the educational institutions (public/private) will remain closed within the territorial jurisdiction of Karachi Division.”

Intermittent showers kept Karachi drenched through Tuesday as the city remained under grey skies, with forecasters warning of a fresh rain spell within the next 24 to 48 hours and a continuing risk of urban flooding.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that moderate to strong showers may continue until late night, with “very heavy downpours” likely as a powerful monsoon system maintains its intensity as a deep depression over land.

Traffic police have warned the commuters to stay vigilant and cautious and drive at a lower speed while keeping a safe distance from other vehicles.