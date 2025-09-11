 
Geo News

Fitness scare for Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha as India match looms in Asia Cup

Salman showed up with a bandaged neck but avoided exertion due to visible discomfort

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

September 11, 2025

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is seen with a bandage around his neck on arrival at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 10, 2025.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is seen with a bandage around his neck on arrival at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 10, 2025. —Reporter

Captain Salman Ali Agha sat out much of Pakistan’s training at the ICC Academy on Wednesday evening with a neck spasm, just days before their Asia Cup 2025 clash against India on Sunday.

Although Salman accompanied the squad to the academy, he was seen with a bandage wrapped around his neck. His discomfort was visible during movement, prompting him to exercise caution. 

While the rest of the players engaged in warm-ups, stretching drills, and even football to loosen up, the captain refrained from putting himself through any strain.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media manager, Salman is suffering from only a mild spasm, and there are no major fitness concerns. 

He added that the captain skipped the session purely as a precautionary measure and is expected to resume full training with the team shortly.

The team management remains optimistic that Salman Ali Agha will be fully fit and available for Pakistan’s upcoming Asia Cup fixtures.

