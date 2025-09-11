 
Geo News

Floods force extension in Hajj registration deadline

Over 21,000 pilgrims have registered so far, with priority for those deprived last year

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced an extension in the registration deadline for Hajj pilgrims under the private scheme due to disruptions caused by recent floods.

According to ministry sources, the registration process continues through the official online portal. Previously, pilgrims were required to complete registration by September 8.

So far, more than 21,000 pilgrims have successfully registered. Sources confirmed that private Hajj operators are bound to give priority to those who were unable to perform Hajj last year despite completing the process.

Private operators will also be allowed to accept new applications against any unutilised quota.

Pilgrims who had submitted their deposits last year can perform Hajj this year without paying additional costs, while operators are obligated to facilitate them without charging extra.

However, those who withdrew their deposits after last year’s cancellation will not be eligible to avail the previous package rates.

19 Indian proxy terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR
19 Indian proxy terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR
Karachi sees light showers on fourth straight day after monsoon chaos video
Karachi sees light showers on fourth straight day after monsoon chaos
Senate committee rules 372 Peca cases illegal, orders immediate withdrawal
Senate committee rules 372 Peca cases illegal, orders immediate withdrawal
Karachi weather forecast for today
Karachi weather forecast for today
Govt announces climate, agriculture emergencies after devastating floods
Govt announces climate, agriculture emergencies after devastating floods
Govt constitutes peace committee to counter terrorism, extremism
Govt constitutes peace committee to counter terrorism, extremism
Streets, homes submerged as heavy rains batter Karachi for third day video
Streets, homes submerged as heavy rains batter Karachi for third day
Pakistan spying on its citizens through phone-tapping, firewall: Amnesty
Pakistan spying on its citizens through phone-tapping, firewall: Amnesty