PMDC reschedules MDCAT 2025 amid devastating floods

PMDC says decision was made after consultations with representatives from all provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan

September 12, 2025

This image shows students attempting the MDCAT exam on September 22, 2024.
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has rescheduled the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in view of the prevailing flood situation across the country. 

The PMDC said the test, earlier scheduled for October 5, 2025, will now be held on October 26, 2025 (Sunday).

The council said the decision was made after consultations with representatives from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of students to ensure equal educational opportunities for all, PMDC said in a statement.

The development came after Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal instructed the PMDC to revise the schedule.

Reacting to the decision, the health minister said that step was taken in the larger interest of students.

