Senate panel okays bill seeking raise in minimum diyat amount

The image shows Senator Farooq Hamid Naek chairing the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on September 12, 2025. — Facebook@Pakistansenate

Senate panel raises diyat to 45,000g silver.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri tabled bill.

Panel adopts bill on divorced women's maintenance.

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved key amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, increasing the minimum value of diyat from 30,663 grams to 45,000 grams of silver.

The Standing Committee met at Parliament House on Friday, with its Chairman Senator Farooq Hamid Naek in the chair, The News reported.

The revised figure reflects changing economic realities and aims to standardise the financial component of compensation in light of inflation and public expectations.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to public welfare and legislative responsiveness, the committee unanimously passed significant public-centred reforms aimed at strengthening access to justice and promoting legal equity.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri assured that the amendment to the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, strictly adheres to Islamic injunctions, reinforcing the Bill's alignment with Shariah principles.

Senator Kamran Murtaza recorded his dissent, citing concerns about the practical implications for financially underprivileged convicts.

Senator Farooq H. Naek, commenting on the increase in the diyat amount, stated that the revision was essential to enhance deterrence, uphold the sanctity of life, and ensure fair compensation to the heirs of the deceased.

He commended the Committee members for their constructive input and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to pursuing people-centric legal reforms that reflect evolving societal needs.

While in a move to address the prolonged financial suffering of divorced women and their children, the Committee also adopted the sub-committee’s report on the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, also introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

The legislation mandates that maintenance allowances for a divorced woman and her children must be fixed at the first hearing.

Furthermore, if the defendant fails to pay the maintenance by the 14th of each month, the defence will be struck off, and the case decreed based on the plaint and supporting evidence.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri emphasised the dire need for this reform, stating: “In Pakistan, divorce proceedings often drag on for years, disproportionately affecting women and children who lack financial independence. This amendment ensures timely relief and upholds the dignity of vulnerable families.”

Senator Farooq H Naek and all members vehemently supported pro-women and public interest legislation, emphasising that “laws that protect the vulnerable and ensure swift justice are the need of the hour.”

Senator Kamran Murtaza, however, submitted a dissenting note, expressing constitutional concerns under Article 10-A related to the right to a fair trial.

Regarding the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — seeking changes to Article 27, introduced by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir — the mover withdrew the bill with the Committee’s consent, acknowledging its redundancy in light of a recent Supreme Court judgment and the existing third proviso to Article 27(1) of the Constitution.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Kamran Murtaza, and Samina Mumtaz Zehri, along with officials from relevant government departments.