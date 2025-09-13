35 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations: ISPR

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

12 soldiers martyred in Bajaur, South Waziristan IBOs: ISPR.

Says at least 35 militants killed in two KP operations.

Weapons also seized from Indian-sponsored militants: ISPR.



ISLAMABAD: At least 12 soldiers were martyred and 35 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from September 10-13, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the engagements took place between September 10 and 13.

In Bajaur, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) after reports of militant presence. “Our troops effectively engaged the location, and after an intense fire exchange, 22 terrorists were killed,” the communique read.

"In a separate operation in South Waziristan, 13 more militants were killed," the military’s media wing said, adding that at least 12 soldiers also embraced martyrdom during an intense fire exchange.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian-sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas," it added.

The statement further said intelligence reports confirmed the involvement of Afghan nationals in the attacks.

"Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern," it added.

"Pakistan expects the Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," the ISPR statement further read.

The military said sanitisation operations are continuing in the affected areas to eliminate remaining threats, stressing that sacrifices of soldiers further strengthen our resolve to eradicate terrorism.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp escalation in militant attacks in August, with incidents surging by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.