Asia Cup row: Pakistanis hit back at Indians seeking boycott

The stage is set for cricket's fiercest contest as India and Pakistan meet in just a few hours. Matches between the neighbours always attract global attention, but this time, the occasion carries a different sentiment.

Matches between the two sides are always high-voltage affairs, but the atmosphere around today's contest is especially charged.

The fallout from the May conflict — including disputes over downed aircraft, ceasefire breaches and political rhetoric — continues to overshadow sporting ties, amplifying the significance of this encounter.

Social media was abuzz with Indians calling for a boycott of Sunday's Asia Cup game with Pakistan, as people from the neighbouring nation called on their government to cancel the match with the Green Shirts.

Echoing their sentiments, Indian opposition parties also called it an insult to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to the Indian soldiers as New Delhi blames Islamabad for the unfortunate incident — allegations that Islamabad has denied.

However, Pakistanis maintained that this was a mere facade for ratings, viewership, or getting attention, as Indians would still watch the match and comment on their team's performance.

Here are some internet reactions and their responses:

Despite these objections, the match remains on schedule. For now, the players prepare for one of cricket's fiercest rivalries, while the political storm outside the boundary line grows louder.

Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has expressed excitement ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, describing the contest as a new chapter in cricket's most celebrated rivalry.

Taking to social media, Gayle said the fixture always generates global anticipation and praised the atmosphere such encounters bring.

He noted that both sides have now moved beyond their previous superstars, signalling the start of a new era for the historic contest.

The West Indies great added that he expected a lively atmosphere for the game and hoped it would produce a memorable contest.

Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.



India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav