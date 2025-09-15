Prince William mindful of royal boundaries, unlike King Charles: Expert

Prince William takes big decision to not repeat King Charles' mistakes

Prince William is determined to avoid the mistakes made by his father, King Charles, according to a royal expert.

Royal author Valentine Low revealed that Charles once upset government ministers by writing about genetically modified food in a newspaper in 1999, which led to quiet intervention by the Blair Government.

Speaking to the People's Channel about his new book Power and the Palace, the author said this showed the fine line between being a Prince and a King.

However, he noted that William takes a more careful approach as he got approval from ministers to avoid any political issues when he launched his homelessness campaign.

“You say it’s so easy to say things as Prince of Wales. And Charles always used to say he knew the difference between Prince of Wales and being King,” Low said.

He added, “But when I was writing the book, basically, it actually dawned on me that no one spells out or defines in this context the difference between Prince and King. And I think Charles has tried to make it up as he went along.”

He went on to talk on how William’s approach is different from Charles, saying, “William is very different from his father, and I think essentially, William is very aware of what he regards as mistakes his father has made, and he’s not going to repeat them.

“And you can see that in the way that when William launched his homelessness initiative, he went out of his way to clear it with ministers beforehand, to make sure that he wasn’t treading on any political toes.”