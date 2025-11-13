King Charles bestows Elizabeth Emblem for public servants

King Charles is marking Veterans Day with special accolades to the families of soldiers.

His Majesty distributed Emblems to the families of public servants, two days after Remembrance Day.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, His Majesty said: “The King has presented Elizabeth Emblems to the families of brave public servants who died in the line of duty.”

“The Elizabeth Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who die in action or as a result of a terrorist attack,” the post further read.

“The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown,” noted the caption.