Jeffrey Epstein admits Andrew, Virginia Giuffre viral photo is real

Jeffrey Epstein is said to have admitted Andrew’s infamous photo with sexual abuse victim is real.

The deceased sex financier, who trafficked Virginia Giuffre to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is spotted confirming in one of the emails to a reporter that the picture on record of the two is real.

In an email from Epstein to a reporter in July 2011, he wrote: “Now that strauss kan [sic] girl will be shown to be a total liar.

“Maybe your paper should jump on and show that (redacted)’s allegations re andrew [sic] are the same, she also accused numerous people of having sex with her, dersh, ehud, etc.

“Not one paper had the balls to question her credibility.”

Further in the email, Epstein adds: “The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant.

“The da [sic[ after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump [sic] at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell [sic].

“Total horses***, the daily mail [sic] paid her money, they admitted it, with the statement that it took money to coax out the truth.

“Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have,” he noted.