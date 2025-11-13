Andrew disrespected Buckingham Palace with his crused habits

Andrew disrespected Buckingham Palace with his odd habits

Andrew’s suspicious behaviour while he was still Prince is laid bare by an expert.

The former Duke of York, who has been stripped off his Royal titles, brought sex workers into Buckingham Palace back in the days.

Royal author Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told NewsNation: "He (Andrew) brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years. It was done on a regular basis

“People who worked there complained to people in command, but nothing was done."

Mirror further adds: “Of course the Queen knew [about Andrew's proclivities]. She was informed. But he was her favourite son, and he got away with everything. They brushed it under the rug - until now."

This comes as biographer Andrew Lownie reveals he has gathered mroe material on the former Duke of York.

“I’m hearing from protection officers, diplomats, people in the Navy. I'm getting two or three people a day,” he told Reach PLC.

“I also have plans to do a sequel called Untitled … I’ve just got so much new material from people coming forward,” he added.

“A lot of people who were off the record for going on the record for the paperback – it's suddenly opened the floodgates,” Andrew claimed.

“I was, giving a talk at the Bridport festival on Friday [November 7] and two people in the audience piped up.