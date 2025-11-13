Meghan Markle is taking acting tips from Kim Kardashian?

Meghan Markle is giving off Kim Kardashian energy, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is starring in a movie alongside Brie Larson and Lilly Collins after quitting acting, is now opting for cameos like the Kardashian’s sister, says expert Kinsey Schofield.

Meanwhile, Journalist Charlie Rae, tells The Sun: “I think she’ll just continue in her various incarnations.

“She’ll come up with some other plan, some other Netflix programme or some other taste of jam somewhere.

I mean, she’ll continue to do all this.

“I mean, I don’t think she’s actually got a real purpose in the sense of a career.”

Charlie added: “She could have had a career, a very good career, in my view, here within the royal family, but she chose not to have that.

“Now she’s doing all sorts of things, bit parts in a film, making jam, you know, Christmas specials about whatever.

“Still trying to protect why she’s doing it, her children’s images, taking them down if they suddenly see, you know, an ear of one of the children.

“You know, I think she’s just going to carry on doing these bits and bobs stuff for which she will be paid handsomely.

“And I would probably like to know just how much money she’s getting for whatever time she spends on screen in this film. I’m sure it’s quite a bit.”