Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to field first against Hong Kong

Sri Lanka, Hong Kong to lock horns first time in international cricket

Sports Desk
September 15, 2025

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (second from left) and Hong Kong's Yasim Murtaza (second from right) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 15, 2025. — Geo Super
After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first against Hong Kong in the eighth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong never faced each other in T20Is and thus their upcoming match will be their first-ever meeting.

Form Guide

The two teams enter the upcoming fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as Hong Kong are on a three-match losing streak, including defeats against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their first two Asia Cup 2025 games.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have two defeats in their last five completed T20Is. The defending champions have thus far played one match in the ongoing tournament, which they won comprehensively by six wickets against rivals Bangladesh.

Hong Kong: L, L, L, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, W, L

