 
Geo News

Demi Lovato announces 'It's Not That Deep' album release date

Demi Lovato's new album, 'It's Not That Deep', comes three years after her last album

By
Hassan Sohail
|

September 15, 2025

Demi Lovato shares new album It’s Not That Deep release date
Demi Lovato shares new album 'It’s Not That Deep' release date

It's Not That Deep is the latest, and to be precise, the ninth album of Demi Lovato, which is set to release on October 24.

With two singles which were upbeat and dance-orientated having been released, reports say it's a signal to the album being pop-centric.

Regarding the announcement, the Fast hitmaker says, “This music is a perfect reflection of where I’m at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone, and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it."

Demi Lovato announces Its Not That Deep album release date

She continues, “With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life."

"I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realized it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It’s Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can’t wait for you all to dance with me," the singer adds.

Meanwhile, Holy **** was the last album Demi released in 2022, which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Lady Gaga's handwritten letter to David Bowie unveiled at New London exhibition
Lady Gaga's handwritten letter to David Bowie unveiled at New London exhibition
Elton John details turning kneecaps into jewellery after 2024 surgery
Elton John details turning kneecaps into jewellery after 2024 surgery
Ben Stiller teases Ariana Grande's role in major new project
Ben Stiller teases Ariana Grande's role in major new project
Paul Mescal on 'deeply precious' Gracie Abrams relationship
Paul Mescal on 'deeply precious' Gracie Abrams relationship
Stephen Colbert has no plans after 'The Late Show' end
Stephen Colbert has no plans after 'The Late Show' end
Ed Sheeran's Charlie Kirk song is real?
Ed Sheeran's Charlie Kirk song is real?
Kylie Jenner shares sneak-peek of her family life with fans
Kylie Jenner shares sneak-peek of her family life with fans
Leonardo DiCaprio compares new role to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt
Leonardo DiCaprio compares new role to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt