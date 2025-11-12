Florence Pugh reveals one industry job that is still figuring out itself

Photo: Florence Pugh offers insights into learning from both great, poor industry professionals

Florence Pugh has spoken candidly about her experiences with intimacy coordinators.

In a new Louis Theroux Podcast chat, the 29-year-old British actress weighed in on both the “good ones and bad ones.”

"I'm having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators,” Pugh began. “However, I’ve also had a s*** example.”

It is noteworthy that Florence Pugh, 29, gained widespread recognition for Midsommar (2019), Little Women (2019), and Oppenheimer (2023) and has worked with well-esteemed actors.

She recalled an incident with a coordinator who “just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful."

"I think it’s a job that’s still figuring itself out,” she claimed.

On the positive side, she noted how effective a skilled coordinator can be, "And I think when I worked with a fantastic coordinator, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I’ve been missing, understanding the dance of intimacy as opposed to just shooting a s** scene.'”

Pugh concluded by saying, “There are good ones and bad ones, and it’s through the good ones that I have learned how effective it can really be.”