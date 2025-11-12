Glen Powell reveals his dog stole spotlight on 'The Running Man' set

Glen Powell shares how Brisket upstaged 'The Running Man' cast

Glen Powell talked about his rescue dog Brisket.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor shared that his dog became scene-stealer on the set of The Running Man.

Advertisement

Powell said, "He was living his best life."

He went on to share, "It's a very fun movie, but it's a gauntlet [what my character] Ben Richards goes through," adding, "But, I would say the entire cast and crew took such good care of Brisket."

Notably, Powell also mentioned that he's planning to share photos of Brisket from the movie set in "a couple of days."

The Running Man, set to release in theatres on November 14, is an adaptation of 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger classic.

It is pertinent to mention that this isn't Brisket's first time being famous. He was already favourite among the cast and crew of Twisters in 2023, where Glen Powell joked that his furry friend had “many co-parents,” including co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The Hit Man star introduced Brisket on Instagram in 2023, stating, "Meet BRISKET - 1.5 pounds of raw power."

"I can’t wait to tackle all the adventures of life with this guy!" he also wrote.