Dakota Fanning shares what drives their new production choices

Dakota Fanning reveals prioritizing unexpected stories in new projects

Dakota Fanning and her sister Elle are reportedly focused on choosing projects that surprise audiences.

In a recent Byrdie interview, Dakota said the siblings are prioritizing stories that audiences may not expect them to produce.

"My sister and I love to surprise people and be a part of things that they may not expect us to be a part of," she said.

Reportedly, the sisters are currently developing a project based on Paris Hilton's 2023 memoir.

Moreover, Dakota praised their collaborative dynamic, "Getting to produce things through our company in all different spaces has been so exciting."

"[Elle and I] have different strengths and weaknesses, but at the core we're the same. We have the same vision and mission," she added.

"It's also exciting to figure out the things to be a part of together and the things that we should do separately. I couldn't ask for a better person to do this with," the actress concluded.