Kelly Clarkson recalls shutting down manager who suggested plastic surgery

Kelly Clarkson slammed a former manager who suggested she undergo plastic surgery.

As fans will know, Clarkson has been open in the past about body positivity and self-acceptance, including advocating against pressure on women in entertainment to alter their bodies

During her Studio Sessions residency show in Las Vegas on 8th November, the American Idol winner, 43, addressed a near wardrobe malfunction on stage in her plunging jumpsuit while recalling an incident with a past manager, per PEOPLE Magazine.

"I had some d*** manager one time tell me to get a b*** job," Clarkson shared.

"I was like, I'm fine. Get out of here. Driving your big ol' car, making up for it. I don't really know. He was gross. I've never been there."

The talk show host also reflected on the absurdity of such advice: "Who says that s***?"

She added, "This is not normal, you've normalized crazy," after which she moved on to a new topic.