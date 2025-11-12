Kelly Clarkson recalls shutting down manager who suggested plastic surgery

November 12, 2025
Kelly Clarkson slammed a former manager who suggested she undergo plastic surgery.
As fans will know, Clarkson has been open in the past about body positivity and self-acceptance, including advocating against pressure on women in entertainment to alter their bodies
During her Studio Sessions residency show in Las Vegas on 8th November, the American Idol winner, 43, addressed a near wardrobe malfunction on stage in her plunging jumpsuit while recalling an incident with a past manager, per PEOPLE Magazine.
"I had some d*** manager one time tell me to get a b*** job," Clarkson shared.
"I was like, I'm fine. Get out of here. Driving your big ol' car, making up for it. I don't really know. He was gross. I've never been there."
The talk show host also reflected on the absurdity of such advice: "Who says that s***?"
She added, "This is not normal, you've normalized crazy," after which she moved on to a new topic.