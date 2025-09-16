 
Geo News

Japan political party to install AI leader

Details about when and how AI leader will be implemented has not yet to be decided.

By
AFP
|

September 16, 2025

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words Artificial Intelligence AI in this illustration created February 19, 2024.—Reuters
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration created February 19, 2024.—Reuters

An upstart Japanese political party said on Tuesday it will install an artificial intelligence as leader after its maverick founder quit following a disastrous showing in recent elections.

The Path to Rebirth party, which was launched in January by Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor of a small city in western Japan, does not have a policy platform and its members are free to set their own agendas.

Ishimaru unexpectedly came second in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election thanks to a successful online campaign but he quit the party after it failed to pick up any seats in this year’s upper house elections.

"The new leader will be AI," Koki Okumura, a doctoral student of AI research who described himself as an assistant to the new leader, told a news conference.

Details about the AI are yet to be decided, including when and how it will be implemented, said the 25-year-old student at Kyoto University, who will nominally be the party’s leader.

The AI will not dictate political activities of party members but will focus on decisions such as distribution of its resources among members, for example, said Okumura, who recently won a party contest to succeed Ishimaru.

While attracting media attention, the Path to Rebirth has struggled to win seats.

All of its 42 candidates lost in the June Tokyo assembly election. All of its 10 candidates who ran in the upper house election in July also lost.

Sindh launches Pakistan's first AI-based online teacher training
Sindh launches Pakistan's first AI-based online teacher training
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'
Nasa blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programmes
Nasa blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programmes
'China Inside': How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
'China Inside': How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
'Slim iPhone Air could be a design win for Apple'
'Slim iPhone Air could be a design win for Apple'
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air amid AI race and tariff pressures
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air amid AI race and tariff pressures
‘SIM data leak': PTA says audits find no breaches in licensed sector
‘SIM data leak': PTA says audits find no breaches in licensed sector
Pakistan, China to establish space science training centre
Pakistan, China to establish space science training centre