Cardi B hypes up fans as she is set to go on 'biggest tour'

Cardi B announces 'Little Miss Drama Tour' tour

Cardi B is set to go back on the road as the rap star announced her Little Miss Drama Tour in 2026, which is said to be the "biggest" tour of her career.



It will cover 30 cities and marks her first full headline arena run. "I'll be headed to more than 30 cities across North America — Cardi B is going on tour!" she shares on Today.

The announcement comes on the heels of her upcoming sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama?

"After the whole album run and everything, I'm going straight to rehearsal. Every single day, I'm going to be working out," the Bodak Yellow rapper continues.

From Palm Desert, California, the Little Miss Drama tour will kick off on Feb 11, with stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum; it will end in Atlanta on April 17.

Little Miss Drama Tour Dates

Feb. 11 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Feb. 13 — Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum

Feb. 19 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

Feb 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Feb. 22 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 25 — Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

March 1 — Phoenix, Arizona — PHX Arena

March 4 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

March 6 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

March 7 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

March 9 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

March 12 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center

March 14 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 15 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

March 17 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

March 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center

March 21 — Chicago, Illinois — United Center

March 25 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

March 28 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

March 30 — Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

April 2 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

April 3 — Hartford, Connecticut — PeoplesBank Arena

April 4 — Baltimore, Maryland — CFG Bank Arena

April 7 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Xfinity Mobile Arena

April 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

April 11 — Raleigh, North Carolina — Lenovo Center

April 12 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

April 14 — Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena

April 17 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena