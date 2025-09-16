Cardi B hypes up fans as she is set to go on 'biggest tour'

September 16, 2025
Cardi B is set to go back on the road as the rap star announced her Little Miss Drama Tour in 2026, which is said to be the "biggest" tour of her career.
It will cover 30 cities and marks her first full headline arena run. "I'll be headed to more than 30 cities across North America — Cardi B is going on tour!" she shares on Today.
The announcement comes on the heels of her upcoming sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama?
"After the whole album run and everything, I'm going straight to rehearsal. Every single day, I'm going to be working out," the Bodak Yellow rapper continues.
From Palm Desert, California, the Little Miss Drama tour will kick off on Feb 11, with stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum; it will end in Atlanta on April 17.
Little Miss Drama Tour Dates
Feb. 11 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena
Feb. 13 — Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum
Feb. 19 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
Feb 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
Feb. 22 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 25 — Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
Feb. 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
March 1 — Phoenix, Arizona — PHX Arena
March 4 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
March 6 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
March 7 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
March 9 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
March 12 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center
March 14 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 15 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
March 17 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
March 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center
March 21 — Chicago, Illinois — United Center
March 25 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
March 28 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
March 30 — Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena
April 2 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
April 3 — Hartford, Connecticut — PeoplesBank Arena
April 4 — Baltimore, Maryland — CFG Bank Arena
April 7 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Xfinity Mobile Arena
April 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
April 11 — Raleigh, North Carolina — Lenovo Center
April 12 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
April 14 — Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena
April 17 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena