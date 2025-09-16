'Superman' lands on HBO Max on this date

James Gunn shares when 'Superman' will arrive on HBO Max

Superman's global flight at the box office draws over $600 million, marking the highest-grossing comic book film of this year's summer. Now, it's is set to arrive on HBO Max on Sept 19.



Starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the movie restarts the DC universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In addition to the actor, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific have appeared.

Not to mention, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Bradley Cooper as Jor-El and Alan Tudyk as Superman’s Robot #4 (later named Gary).

On the other hand, James announced Man of Tomorrow, which, though, he clarified, is not a straight sequel to Superman.

But on The Howard Stern Show, he gave glimpses into the movie, which involves Lex Luthor and Clark Kent teaming up to fight a “much bigger threat.”.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” he said.

Man of Tomorrow will arrive in theatres on July 9, 2027.