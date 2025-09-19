 
Geo News

Prince Harry is risking Meghan Markle's health by pushing her back into suicidal thoughts

Meghan Markle is feeling deeply unsettled because of her husband’s consistent efforts to force her to face the brink of suicide

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Prince Harry unsettles Meghan Markle by making her face what almost drove her to the brink of suicide
Prince Harry unsettles Meghan Markle by making her face what almost drove her to the brink of suicide

Meghan Markle is reportedly very rattled with recent developments in Prince Harry’s life, so much so that she feels like she’s being pushed towards facing her past, and days when she was driven to the brink of suicide.

News about this has been shared by a well placed insider, and they spoke to RadarOnline in order to deliver the news.

According to this source “Harry's renewed closeness with his family has really unsettled Meghan.”

So much so that there are people’s she’s started to confide in that “she fought hard to break free from that life” and because of that she “doesn't want to be pulled back.”

As of right now “the worry is that stepping into royal circles again could reopen the scars that once drove her to the brink,” the source concluded by saying.

Even psychologist Clare Deacon, stepped forward to offer her assessment on the trauma Meghan likely suffered, during her time in the Royal Family.

“It isn't erased by distance, and even years later, stepping back into a space that once felt emotionally unsafe can activate past fears, doubts and protective behaviors,” she attempted to explain.

That is why “if reconciliation led to a return or increased UK presence, Meghan could understandably feel conflicted – torn between duty, identity and the peace she's built since.”

Prince Harry twists the knife after King Charles let him back in
Prince Harry twists the knife after King Charles let him back in
Trump loses his swagger in Kate Middleton's presence video
Trump loses his swagger in Kate Middleton's presence
Inside King Charles' State Banquet for Trump: How the table, food and flowers were arranged
Inside King Charles' State Banquet for Trump: How the table, food and flowers were arranged
Piers Morgan shares phone call with Trump after Windsor Castle visit
Piers Morgan shares phone call with Trump after Windsor Castle visit
Prince Harry finally tells King Charles he regrets public attacks on royal family video
Prince Harry finally tells King Charles he regrets public attacks on royal family
Prince Harry hit with global 'diss' in Trump's banquet tribute video
Prince Harry hit with global 'diss' in Trump's banquet tribute
Meghan Markle's two major demands stall hopes of Royal family reunion video
Meghan Markle's two major demands stall hopes of Royal family reunion
Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles
Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles