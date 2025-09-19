Prince Harry is risking Meghan Markle's health by pushing her back into suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry unsettles Meghan Markle by making her face what almost drove her to the brink of suicide

Meghan Markle is reportedly very rattled with recent developments in Prince Harry’s life, so much so that she feels like she’s being pushed towards facing her past, and days when she was driven to the brink of suicide.

News about this has been shared by a well placed insider, and they spoke to RadarOnline in order to deliver the news.

According to this source “Harry's renewed closeness with his family has really unsettled Meghan.”

So much so that there are people’s she’s started to confide in that “she fought hard to break free from that life” and because of that she “doesn't want to be pulled back.”

As of right now “the worry is that stepping into royal circles again could reopen the scars that once drove her to the brink,” the source concluded by saying.

Even psychologist Clare Deacon, stepped forward to offer her assessment on the trauma Meghan likely suffered, during her time in the Royal Family.

“It isn't erased by distance, and even years later, stepping back into a space that once felt emotionally unsafe can activate past fears, doubts and protective behaviors,” she attempted to explain.

That is why “if reconciliation led to a return or increased UK presence, Meghan could understandably feel conflicted – torn between duty, identity and the peace she's built since.”