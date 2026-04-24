King’s Foundation shares new video of King enjoying Blue Peter badge

King Charles marked Earth Day surrounded by students, sustainability projects and a touch of childhood nostalgia at Dumfries House.

The King’s Foundation, where the monarch spent time meeting students enrolled in horticulture and sustainable food programmes, shared a video of him enjoying the visit on Instagram this Friday.

Young environmental champions had the chance to show their work and chat with a King who has been championing green causes long before they were trending.

Charles was presented with a Green Blue Peter badge, handed over by presenter Joel Mawhinney from the iconic BBC show Blue Peter.

The badge recognises individuals who have made meaningful contributions to protecting the planet.

Blue Peter has been a staple of British television since 1958, and its badges have become a cultural symbol of achievement.

To mark the Foundation’s 35th anniversary, the King sealed a time capsule on the estate, placing items inside that will remain hidden for a century before being opened by a future generation.

The event will feature in an upcoming episode of Blue Peter, set to air on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 1 May at 5pm.