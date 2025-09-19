'Doors not closed' for other nations to join Pak-Saudi defence pact: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, February 20, 2018. — Reuters

"It is too early to speak of other countries joining agreement": Asif

Agreement reflects success of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Tarar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have capacity to lead Islamic world: Fazl

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said it is premature to speak of the possibility of other countries joining the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia security pact, but stressed that "the door has not been closed" on such a possibility.

"It is too early to speak of other countries joining the agreement, the door has not been closed," said the defence czar in an interview on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

Islamabad and Riyadh formalised a landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging to treat any aggression against one country as aggression against both.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia pact was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh on September 17, where he was received by Crown Prince and PM Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace.

He went on to say that any attack on either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be considered an attack on both countries, and the two nations will respond jointly.

“If either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia is attacked from anywhere, it will be considered an attack on both nations, and we will respond together,” Asif added.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also welcomed the Pak-Saudi agreement and said both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have the capacity to lead the Islamic world. He said moving towards the Islamic bloc is the first step, and we will support it instead of discouraging it, The News reported.

“When the question of the rights of the Muslims of Palestine, Kashmir, and Burma arose, we had said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had the capacity to lead the Islamic world,” said Fazl while addressing a rally in Karachi.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, speaking to reporters in London, said the agreement reflects the success of Pakistan’s recent foreign policy.

“For the past one and a half years, our foreign policy has been progressing successfully,” Tarar added.

It is to be noted here that the defence agreement between the two countries was signed days after Israel launched a strike against Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, a move that sparked outrage among Muslim nations and world leaders alike.

Experts have described the agreement as a "historic and unprecedented development", elevating bilateral ties into a formal security commitment.

They noted that while Pakistan has previously joined various defence pacts, this accord stands out for its binding clause that treats any aggression against either country as an attack on both.

The move, they argued, not only strengthens Pakistan–Saudi relations but also carries wider significance for South Asia and the Islamic world, positioning Pakistan as the most capable Muslim power to safeguard regional stability.

Analysts linked the timing of the agreement to recent regional turbulence, including Israeli strikes, the Doha summit, and heightened concerns across the Arab world about sovereignty and unilateral aggression.

They said the pact underscores Saudi Arabia’s trust in Pakistan as its most reliable partner at a moment of escalating threats.