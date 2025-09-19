 
Geo News

IT secretary reveals how long internet disruptions will persist in Pakistan

Submarine cable cuts near Yemen disrupt Pakistan’s connectivity; repairs to take several weeks

By
Sajid Chaudhry
|

September 19, 2025

The picture shows a person using a mobile phone. — AFP/File
The picture shows a person using a mobile phone. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Zarrar Hasham informed NA panel that repairing undersea internet cables damaged off the coast of Yemen could take four to five weeks.

Responding to a question during the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, he explained that several cables near the coast of Yemen had been cut, The News reported.

"Many submarine cables near the coast of Yemen have been cut, while two cables coming to Pakistan have been affected; the restoration of the damaged cables may take four to five weeks", he told the NA committee. 

He told lawmakers that the situation in Yemen is complicated, saying two of the affected cables serve Pakistan, while four to five in the area have been damaged. 

IT secretary added that companies had shifted bandwidth to alternative routes to keep services running.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said earlier this month that internet users in the country may experience disruptions due to submarine cable cuts in Saudi waters near Jeddah.

According to the statement issued by the internet company, the cuts occurred near Jeddah, affecting partial bandwidth capacity on the SMW4 and IMEWE systems, two of the key undersea cables that connect the country to global networks.

It further added that international partners were working on a priority to restore the damaged links, while local teams had arranged alternative bandwidth to mitigate the impact.

Australia wants 'minimally invasive' age checks under teen social media ban
Australia wants 'minimally invasive' age checks under teen social media ban
US, China reach framework deal on TikTok after talks in Madrid
US, China reach framework deal on TikTok after talks in Madrid
How AI is changing the way we grieve our loved one
How AI is changing the way we grieve our loved one
Apple Watch hypertension feature wins FDA nod, rollout next week: report
Apple Watch hypertension feature wins FDA nod, rollout next week: report
Sindh launches Pakistan's first AI-based online teacher training
Sindh launches Pakistan's first AI-based online teacher training
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'
Nasa blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programmes
Nasa blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programmes
'China Inside': How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
'China Inside': How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design