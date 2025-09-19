 
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact not against any particular country: Foreign Office

Agreement reflects both nations’ resolve to enhance defence cooperation, says spokesperson

September 19, 2025

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan addressing his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, on September 19, 2025. — Facebook@foreignofficepk
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated that the historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is strictly defensive and carries no implications against any other nation.

At the weekly media briefing on Friday, Khan said the leadership of both countries was committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights.

Riyadh and Islamabad signed the mutual defence pact on September 17, significantly strengthening a decades-old security partnership, a week after Israel's strikes on Qatar upended the diplomatic calculus in the region.

"The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," a statement from the prime minister's office had mentioned.

The deal was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh, where Pakistan's top official was accorded a warm welcome.

Pakistan's decades-old alliance with Saudi Arabia — the site of Islam's holiest sites — is rooted in shared faith, strategic interests, and economic interdependence.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

