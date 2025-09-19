 
Geo News

PM reaches London after milestone Saudi visit

Shehbaz stayed in Geneva for two hours to meet Nawaz Sharif, who is in Swiss capital for medical checkup

By
Murtaza Ali Shah
|

September 19, 2025

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation in Islamabad, on May 7, 2025. — PID
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation in Islamabad, on May 7, 2025. — PID

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia, where Pakistan and the Kingdom finalised a milestone defence pact.

The PM will stay in London till Sunday. He is accompanied by his cabinet members, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

PM Shehbaz stayed in Geneva for two hours to meet Nawaz Sharif, the former premier who is in the Swiss capital for a medical checkup.

The premier briefed his elder brother on the deal signed between the two countries. The source said that the PM passed a special message of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the PML-N supremo.

On Saturday, the PM will address a large community gathering in London organised by the Overseas Pakistan Foundation and PML-N UK chapter, headed by Ahsan Dar.

There will be a celebratory event also at the same time to celebrate Pakistan-Saudi deal.

