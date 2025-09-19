Pakistan beat Maldives 5-2, close in on semifinals at SAFF U-17 Championship

The Pakistan football team posing after winning its second straight win at the SAFF U-17 Championship.—Reporter

Pakistan notched their second straight win at the SAFF U-17 Championship on Friday, defeating Maldives 5-2 in their group-stage clash at the Racecourse Ground in Colombo.

Mansoor Ahmad was the star of the day for Pakistan, completing a first-half hat trick to put Pakistan firmly in control. He opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a composed finish before doubling the lead in the 32nd. Just before halftime, Ahmad converted a penalty in the 45th minute to seal his treble.

Maldives briefly threatened a comeback when Ali Ilaan struck in the 42nd minute, but Muhammad Abdullah restored Pakistan’s cushion with two goals — first from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and again in the 61st minute after a well-worked move.

Maldives’ Mohamed Shayan Shifau scored in the 71st minute to reduce the deficit, but Pakistan comfortably saw out the game.

The 5-2 result follows Pakistan’s opening win against Bhutan earlier in the tournament, strengthening their chances of reaching the semifinals. With six points from two games, Pakistan sit in a strong position in their group and will next face archrival India in their final group match on Monday.