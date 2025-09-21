Pakistan's likely playing XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India

Pakistan team led by Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after their defeat against India in the ACC Men's Asia T20 Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The stage is set for yet another high-octane encounter as Pakistan lock horns with arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Head Coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha have devised a strategy to counter the Indian batting with fast bowling instead of spin this time.

Pakistan, who lost to India by seven wickets in Group A encounter against India last Sunday, will make two changes from the side that defeated the United Arab Emirates in the last group match. Young batter Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah are likely to miss today’s encounter, according to sources.

Faheem Ashraf is expected to make a comeback, while Hussain Talat is also likely to play his first match of the Asia Cup 2025.

The team management has shortlisted 12 players for Pakistan’s first Super Four match against India. However, Khushdil Shah, who was included in place of Faheem Ashraf for the match against the UAE, is unlikely to make the final XI.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met team members during the practice session at the Dubai Sports City Academy round.

Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft remains in charge as match referee for the Dubai leg, despite Pakistan’s demand for a full-fledged inquiry into last week’s handshake row.