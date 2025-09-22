India, Pakistan players walk off without post-match handshake

India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma going back after concluding Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan ended on a tense note as players from both sides walked off the field without engaging in the customary post-match handshake — yet again.

India successfully chased down a 172-run target to defeat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya scored the winning runs coming in the penultimate over. However, neither Indian nor Pakistani players stepped forward to shake hands.

The absence of the traditional handshake at the conclusion of the match has drawn attention, with observers pointing to a lack of sportsmanship and game spirit between the two arch-rivals.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha (left) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (centre) at the toss for Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 21, 2025. — ACC

Neither team offered clarification, but the incident underscored the lingering tension surrounding one of cricket's fiercest rivalries.

Earlier, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped a customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during the toss.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar elected to bowl first and walked straight past Pakistan's skipper to Ravi Shastri for the pre-match discussion, while Salman Ali Agha mirrored the gesture.

The handshake snub comes in the backdrop of an ongoing row between the arch-rivals, stemming from the group-stage clash, which attracted considerable attention both on and off the field.