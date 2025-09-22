Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles visit after decision about Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles visit after the monarch’s major decision about estranged son Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Telegraph, King Charles has made it “absolutely clear” that Harry cannot be a “half-in, half-out” member of the Royal family following their recent meeting in London.

The insider tells the publication, “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family.”

However, the royal sources went on saying it is understood that they may meet privately on an occasional basis.

Amid these claims, the palace has announced that the King will visit Barrow-in-Furness on Monday.

The palace announcement was shared by the Majesty Magazine on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

It says, “NEW: The King will visit Barrow-in-Furness today. At the town hall HM will present letters patent formally bestowing royal charter status on the Port of Barrow, in recognition of the town’s critical contribution to national defence and industry.”

According to the BBC, King Charles is due to visit Barrow Town Hall, where there will be a full programme of activities, including a performance from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and free entertainment including face painting and hook-a-duck.