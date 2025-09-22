 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles visit after decision about Prince Harry

King Charles has made it “absolutely clear” that Harry cannot be a “half-in, half-out”

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 22, 2025

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles visit after decision about Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles visit after decision about Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles visit after the monarch’s major decision about estranged son Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Telegraph, King Charles has made it “absolutely clear” that Harry cannot be a “half-in, half-out” member of the Royal family following their recent meeting in London.

The insider tells the publication, “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family.”

However, the royal sources went on saying it is understood that they may meet privately on an occasional basis.

Amid these claims, the palace has announced that the King will visit Barrow-in-Furness on Monday.

The palace announcement was shared by the Majesty Magazine on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

It says, “NEW: The King will visit Barrow-in-Furness today. At the town hall HM will present letters patent formally bestowing royal charter status on the Port of Barrow, in recognition of the town’s critical contribution to national defence and industry.”

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles visit after decision about Prince Harry

According to the BBC, King Charles is due to visit Barrow Town Hall, where there will be a full programme of activities, including a performance from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and free entertainment including face painting and hook-a-duck.

Prince Harry, Meghan release joint statement after Kate Middleton's message video
Prince Harry, Meghan release joint statement after Kate Middleton's message
Meghan Markle handed new blow as an ‘expensive failure'
Meghan Markle handed new blow as an ‘expensive failure'
Prince Harry releases strong statement after King Charles decision
Prince Harry releases strong statement after King Charles decision
Prince Harry's apology could ease Prince William's concerns: Expert
Prince Harry's apology could ease Prince William's concerns: Expert
King Charles takes final decision on Prince Harry's return to royal family
King Charles takes final decision on Prince Harry's return to royal family
Queen Camilla's real feelings over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion revealed video
Queen Camilla's real feelings over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion revealed
Prince Harry, Prince William reflect classic sibling dynamic: Expert video
Prince Harry, Prince William reflect classic sibling dynamic: Expert
Prince William gets a message from Prince Harry
Prince William gets a message from Prince Harry