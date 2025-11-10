King Charles leaves Prince William 'hurt and angry'

King Charles has left his elder son Prince William ‘hurt and angry’, a friend of the Prince of Wales has claimed.

The future king was left “hurt and angry” last week after his father stole the spotlight by delivering a headline-grabbing knighthood to former footballer David Beckham, at the same time as William’s Earthshot Prize was kicking off in Brazil.

The Royalist has learned that the Prince of Wales has spent five years turning the prize into his signature platform, adding even though David Beckham’s investiture was planned long in advance, the timing was seen as a snub.

A friend of the future king tells the Royalist, per the Daily Beast, “Of all weeks, this was the one week he needed the family to be pulling for him. Instead, it felt like they were pulling against him. He was left hurt and angry.”

The family ‘sabotaged’ it from beginning to end, Prince William’s friend said.

The friend added, “It was pathetic, like the worst of the bad old days.”

A former courtier also believes, “David Beckham had waited 15 years. And they had to do it this week? When you think how gracious William had been, paying tribute to his father’s work in his speech, it’s a slap in the face.”