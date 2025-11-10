Prince William reveals how much George, Charlotte Louis knew about Kate's cancer specifics

Prince William reveals how he navigated Kate Middleton’s cancer all over again

Prince William has finally gotten honest about the impact Kate Middleton’s cancer had on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before revealing how he ended up navigating the conversations surrounding it.

The Prince of Wales broke all this down in an interview alongside Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck.

In that conversation he explained how his kids, aged 12 to 7 dealt with their mom’s health woes, and how much truth were they privy to, throughout.

He began by telling the host, “Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference.”

As for the Wales kids the royal claims, “We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset.”

He also admitted a bit later on that “many questions might come up without answers” but “I think all parents go through that,” he noted.

Especially since “there's no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything,” Prince William added.

For those unversed with Kate’s cancer battle still, she underwent preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found following a routine abdominal procedure.

At the same time King Charles was also going under the knife for a private procedure of his own but Kate’s cancer treatment lasted about a year, and went largely private.