Meghan Markle believes she's already ‘a big star' as she attends star-studded bash

‘Big star’ Meghan Markle makes grand entrance at Kris Jenner’s birthday party

Meghan Markle attended a star-studded bash as she flaunted her “big star” energy after signing a Hollywood movie.

The Duchess of Sussex made a confident entrance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills, ahead of her upcoming return to acting.

Meghan, who will play herself in a Hollywood movie, appeared relaxed with her radiant smile signalling genuine delight, noted body language expert Judi James.

She told Daily Mail that Meghan combined the confidence of a “big star” with a subtle, camera-aware presence.

"There are several rankings of A-list body language behaviour on arrival at a venue or party, and they vary between the Kim Kardashian 'Solo Goddess' camera-friendly look to an Adele 'hiding my face with my bag' pose that suggests she's too cool and famous to need the publicity,” she said.

The expert added, "A cut-off ritual like the lowered and hidden eyes suggests a coy lack of need to perform for the cameras, and it implies an assumption of rabid press interest rather than a courting of it.

"But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape.

"A smile like this will be an acknowledgement to the fans and the cameras, but without any posing effort or showboating."