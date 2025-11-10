Andrew Mountbatten Windsor flexing against King Charles before William can

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor kicks off his game playing ‘hardball’ with his brother

It appears Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is lying stake to a guaranteed type of life; one that is ‘befitting’ the father to two princesses, and experts suspect it won’t ‘disappear’ anytime soon.

Advertisement

Royal expert Barbara Davies is the commentator that brought this to the surface in her piece for the Daily Mail.

According to her thoughts, these behaviors may not end, even after Prince William ascends the throne.

In light of that she wrote, “Disgraced Andrew, it is understood, is playing hardball” with King Charles while he is still monarch.

“He wants a cook, a housekeeper, and a secretary-cum-butler, plus gardeners – either his own or the use of those already working for the royal family.”

Furthermore, it is also being reported, “he also wants the right to roam, rather than being confined to quarters.”

However, what is pertinent to mention regarding this is that Andrew is being forced to do all this daily activities outside of the public view, whether that be horseback riding or whatever else.

However, according to a well-placed source the biggest reason he has been clinging to reassurances is his fear of one member of the Firm, the heir apparent. It’s mainly because “there is also the question of long-term funding and housing. It is assumed that the King will make Andrew a generous allowance, something that may not continue under King William, so Andrew wants guarantees.”

Reason being Prince William is not willing to let his uncle go scot free, and “isn’t prepared to sign on the dotted line just yet.”