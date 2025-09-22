Sandhu, Sidra shine as Pakistan secure consolation win over South Africa

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu celebrates a wicket with her teammate during their third ODI against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 22, 2025 — PCB

Nashra Sandhu starred with a match-winning spell, followed by Sidra Amin's batting masterclass as Pakistan clinched a consolation victory in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a modest 116-run target, Pakistan comfortably got over the line in 31 overs for the loss of four wickets and 114 balls to spare.

Sidra — who hit consecutive centuries in the previous two games — hit an unbeaten 50, while Muneeba Ali contributed to the chase with 76-ball 44.

The two batter also shared a 65-run stand for the second wicket to put Pakistan in a commanding position early in the chase.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk picked up two wickets each.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's decision to bat first backfired as her team’s batting unit could yield 115 before getting bowled out in 25.5 overs.

The Proteas were comfortably placed at 59/2 in nine overs before Omaima Sohail dismissed opening batter Karabo Meso, who scored 12 off 10 deliveries.

Sandhu then dismantled the visitors' middle order, while Syeda Aroob Shah swept off the tail as South Africa lost their remaining seven wickets for just 46 runs in 100 deliveries.

Skipper Wolvaardt remained the top-scorer with a brisk 28 up the order, while Masabata Klaas and Nadine de Klerk, 13 each, were the next-best run-getters.

Five South African batters failed to reach double figures against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking six wickets for just 26 runs in her nine overs, followed by Aroob with two, while Omaima and Diana Baig chipped in with one apiece.

South Africa clinched the three-match series 2-1, courtesy of their comprehensive victories in the first two ODIs.

The series opener on September 16 saw centuries from Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits eclipsing Sidra's unbeaten 121.

The two tons helped South Africa chase down the 256-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 10 balls to spare.

In the second ODI, Brits's second consecutive hundred and skipper Wolvaardt's 100, followed by a collective bowling effort, led South Africa to a 25-run victory in the rain-hit fixture.