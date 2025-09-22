Emma Watson sought room 'full of movie lovers'

Emma Watson gives glimpses into her love for films

For Emma Watson, movies are essential. This, she says, explains her presence at the Cannes Film Festival in May.



In a rare interview, the Harry Potter alum shares, “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s the mission here?’"

She continues, "I was like, ‘I just wanted to go and watch films.’ I just wanted to go and be in the room again with people who absolutely are completely, madly obsessed with film. I just wanted to be part of the atmosphere, and also a part of the community."

Despite not working in movies right now, Emma adds that appearing in the festival gave her a feeling of belongingness.

"Because while I might not be making work right now, I still do feel that I’m part of a community, and I want to stay connected to that community, and be part of it," the British star notes in an interview with the Hollywood Authentic.

"Getting to go and to actually just have the time – not to be trying to promote or sell something, but just to be able to have a conversation with someone, and to look at other people’s work is the goal," Emma concludes.