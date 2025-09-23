Abrar Ahmed emulates Wanindu Hasaranga's style after taking his wicket

The collage of photos shows Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (left) Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed. - ACC/ICC

Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed mimicked Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga’s celebration style during a Super Four clash in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Abrar aped Hasranga after taking his wicket on the first delivery of the 13th over.

Fans quickly praised Abrar for both his wicket and his entertaining style, sharing the viral celebration clip widely on social media.

Pakistan’s bowlers collectively ensured Sri Lanka were restricted to a below-par total in the third match of the Super Four stage. Put into bat first, the defending champions managed 133/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Kamindu Mendis.

Sri Lanka started shakily as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both openers – Kusal Mendis (0) and Pathum Nissanka (8) – within his first two overs. By the end of the powerplay, the 2022 champions had steadied slightly, adding 53 runs but losing another wicket.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bring in all-rounder Hussain Talat proved decisive, as Talat struck twice in his first over, reducing Sri Lanka to 58/5 in 7.3 overs.

Following the collapse, Wanindu Hasaranga (15) joined Kamindu Mendis for a cautious 22-run partnership before being clean bowled by Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over.

Kamindu Mendis stood firm, scoring a fighting 50 off 44 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Shaheen in the penultimate over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/28 in four overs. Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one.