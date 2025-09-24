Trump says Ukraine can retake all land seized by Russia

US President Donald Trump speaks to attendees during a campaign rally at the Mosack Group warehouse in Mint Hill, North Carolina on September 25, 2024. — AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes Ukraine, with the support of the European Union and NATO, can win back all of the territory Russia has taken since its invasion.

Trump, who met with Ukraine's leader at the United Nations earlier on Tuesday, has previously said that both Kyiv and Moscow would have to cede land to end the war.





"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders from where this war started, is very much an option," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

In the post, Trump criticised Russia's prosecution of the war, saying it had been fighting "aimlessly" in a war that a "real military power" would have won in "less than a week."

"Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," the post continues.

Trump said the US will continue to supply weapons to NATO "for NATO to do what they want with them."