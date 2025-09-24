Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles

Sarah Ferguson’s drama could derail Beatrice, Eugenie’s public image

Sarah Ferguson’s latest scandal could have a blistering effect on the future royal roles of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to a latest report, the York sisters are likely going through a very difficult time after their mother was dropped by several charities after an email she sent to Jeffrey Epstein was leaked.

It showed her apologising to Jeffrey Epstein, even though she had publicly distanced herself from him.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that while the sisters’ current projects probably won’t be affected, their future public roles are now uncertain.

“When a brand becomes toxic, its effect obviously spreads to public figures who are attached to it,” he said, referring to Fergie and Prince Andrew’s controversies.

“They are well established as a duo with constructive reach and for this reason I doubt that any of their current projects will be affected by the toxicity which has affected the York brand,” he continued.

The expert added, “I am, of course, assuming that no embarrassing information comes to light which involves them personally.

“The Duchess of York's disgrace is huge news, however, and likely to cause them both enormous personal hurt.”

He further stated that the York family has “always been a close-knit family. However, their closeness to their parents is likely to mean that they are not involved, at least for a period, probably a considerable period, in new charitable projects.”

“This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so.”